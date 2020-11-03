SB Race Engineering rounds off the championship in second place

An overall fourth and third place - the equivalent of two class victories - handed the runner-up spot of the Britcar Endurance Championship final standings to SB Race Engineering, just five points shy of the leadership, as the curtain came down on the 2020 season at the Snetterton circuit. The Ferrari 488 Challenge nevertheless claimed overall first place in Class 2.

Race 1. After proving fastest in the free practice session, Paul Bailey and Ross Wylie snatched an excellent overall third place on the Race 1 starting grid, first in class 2. Paul Bailey produced a thrilling race-start, pulling off a spectacular double overtaking move at the first turn to take the lead. As the stint went on, the SB Race Engineering rider was forced to concede several places before eventually handing over the wheel to team-mate Ross Wylie. Turning out a very consistent second half while registering the best time in the category, Wylie brought the #1 Ferrari home in fourth overall place, the first in Class 2.



Race 2. The second race of the weekend, a decisive one as far as the prize-winning went, was hampered by unstable weather conditions. After starting once again from the second row - first in Class 2 - the SB Race Engineering-run Ferrari 488 Challenge with Paul Bailey aboard handed over the controls to his team-mate amid a downpour. Ross Wylie produced a sensational second stint, pulling back to third place overall and first in Class 2, to reward SB Race Engineering with the 2021 season class title. Meantime, the official calendar for the forthcoming Britcar championship season was also unveiled. Proceedings will kick off on March 27 at Silverstone, with round two scheduled for Snetterton on May 8, followed by Oulton Park on June 12, before returning to Silverstone once again on July 3, plus a date at Brands Hatch to be held on 31st of the same month. The final event is set for Donington on 23 October.

