Road Course Ace Andy Lally to Join Cagnazzi at One11 Competition

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 18 maggio 2019

One11 Competition will be joined by 5 time Daytona 24hr winner and three time IMSA Champion Andy Lally for SRO Blancpain GT competition at Sonoma Raceway on June 8-9. Lally will co-drive the #19 Ferrari 488 GT3 with amateur driver Chris Cagnazzi in the Pro-Am class. this is the first time that Lally will be behind the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GT3 and marks the elevation of the #19 car from the Am-Am category into Pro-Am alongside the sister car, the #99. "Andy has worked with our team and clients for many years and we are excited to have him drive with us for this event." said One11 Competition team owner Pete Spinella. "After working with so many of the guys on the One11 team for other Ferrari projects, it is awesome to have a chance to race with them in the Blancpain GT Championship in Sonoma." says Lally. He added, "Pete and Chris both live in my hometown and the shop is just miles from where I grew up. We have a lot in common and I am thankful for the opportunity." Former Ferrari Challenge pilot Chris Cagnazzi is coming off an excellent start to his first professional racing season, scoring two podium finishes with co-driver Brian Kaminskey in the Am-Am class. "I'm excited about moving up to the Pro-Am class, and co-driving with Andy. He is a great fit for me and the team, and I feel great about us being competitive."