Rigon confident about race

Le Castellet 29 maggio 2021

Davide Rigon regretted missing out on pole position by just 193 thousandths but was reasonably optimistic ahead of the race today at 6 pm. This, in short, is what he had to say after qualifying, which ended a few minutes ago at Le Castellet.

"We have a good rapport with the car, like at Monza, even though in terms of race pace performance we are perhaps a little behind our rivals. However, we were fast in qualifying, and my teammates and I secured good times. I tried to avoid the track limits because they cancelled a lot of times due to this, and I didn't have enough fuel to make further attempts. In the end, I think pole position was out of reach, but I'm pleased with the car the team gave us. For the race, we are confident because we have a good pace and starting in front allows the engine to breathe clean air".