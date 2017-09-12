12 settembre 2017

Sonoma, September 12 -- This weekend will see the conclusion of the Pirelli World Challenge season at Sonoma Raceway, located just north of San Francisco in California's Wine Country. The challenging 12-turn, 2.385-mile circuit is one of North America's traditional road circuits with major elevation changes and several high-speed corners. Championship. The no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 of Daniel Mancinellil has led the way for Ferrari in PWC this season. With three victories (VIRginia International Raceway, Utah Motorsports Campus and Circuit of The Americas) Mancinelli, a rookie in PWC, sits in fourth in the Overall Championship in the GT class and fifth in the Sprint Championship. However, he remains within striking distance of third place in each championship with two races remaining this weekend. Schedule. The first race of the weekend will be streamed live on Saturday, September 16 at 5:05 PM ET. Sunday's race, the season finale, will be shown same-day on the CBS Sports Network at 3:00 PM ET.