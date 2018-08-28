WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (27 August 2018) – Ferrari drivers Toni Vilander and Martin Fuentes will be looking to wrap up Pirelli World Challenge championships in their respective classes when the GT season concludes this weekend with a pair of races at Watkins Glen International.
Three Ferraris are entered in the Labor Day Weekend event at the historic 3.4-mile circuit, which will see two 50-minute races decide the GT class champions this weekend.
GT
Vilander leads Scott Hargrove by 29 points (360-331) in the overall standings, which combines the seven GT rounds with the 10 now-concluded GT SprintX events. Vilander is a six-time winner in 2018 SprintX Pro-Pro competition, in which he shared the title with co-driver Miguel Molina.
In GT competition, Vilander enters the final weekend only eight points behind Hargrove (144-136). Piloting the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari of Ontario, Toronto and Alberta/Zekelman Industries Ferrari 488 GT3, the driver from Kankaanpaa, Finland has recorded three second-place finishes among four podium finishes in seven GT races.
Daniel Mancinelli of Fabriano, Italy, will drive the No. 31 Oprena Ferrari 488 GT3. After missing the opening weekend at St. Pete, Mancinelli returned to action with authority with a victory at Long Beach. Mancinelli has moved to seventh in the standings on the strength of three additional podium finishes.
GTA
Fuentes of Mexico City enters the finale with a commanding lead in GTA, driving Squadra Corse Garage Italia’s No. 07 Hublot/Alpha Prime/Italia Independent Ferrari 488 GT3. He has four victories and three runner-up finishes to lead Yuki Harata by 18 points, 169-151.
Fuentes has already captured the GT SprintX-Am title with co-driver Caesar Bacarella, winning nine of the 10 races in addition to a runner-up finish.
Weekend Schedule
The weekend opens with a pair of 50-minute practice sessions on Friday at 10 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. (all times ET). Saturday begins with a 20-minute qualifying session at 9:40 a.m., followed by Race 1 at 1:50 p.m. The season-ending Race 2 takes the green flag at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Both live streaming and live timing will be provided at world-challenge.com
