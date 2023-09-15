Presentation of 2024 Ferrari Club Competizioni GT calendar

Historic motor racing circuits feature prominently in the calendar of the 2024 Ferrari Club Competizioni GT, the exclusive Prancing Horse programme that restores to the track cars that have starred in races over the past three decades. The season, unveiled at Spa-Francorchamps, features five international dates between March and September. The regional events also include a first appearance at the Balaton circuit in Hungary.

Mugello will host the first round of the year on 17-18 March. The circuit, nestling in the Tuscan hills and the venue of the 2023 Finali Mondiali, will be the scene of Club Competizioni GT’s first international event. The Maranello manufacturer’s clients will then meet in the United States from 17 to 19 May at Laguna Seca, California, during the Ferrari Racing Days, on the 3.61-kilometre track that includes the iconic Corkscrew counter-slope chicane where many champions have performed unforgettable overtaking moves.

Balaton Park Circuit, a new venue hosting a regional event, makes its debut on the 2024 calendar. This circuit features a 4.1-kilometre-long track on the shores of the eponymous lake southwest of the Hungarian capital Budapest.

The subsequent events of the programme for owners of racing cars produced in Maranello from 1989 onwards will take place in Asia and Europe. The calendar includes Suzuka, Japan, from 28 to 30 June, followed by the Portuguese round in Portimão, on 9-10 July, and the German round at the Nürburgring, on 6-8 September.

The traditional closing event of the International calendar will coincide with the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, whose location and dates will be announced in the coming weeks.