Pole position in Qualifying 2 for the Ferrari 296 GT3 at the Road To Le Mans

It will be Frederic Jousset at the wheel of the number 12 Ferrari 296 GT3 of the Kessel Racing team who will start from the first position in Race-2 of the Road To Le Mans to be held on Saturday 15 June at 10.35 a.m. at the Circuit de la Sarthe, during the week of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the first qualifying session, which determines the grid for Race-1 scheduled for this evening at 6:30 p.m., car teammate David Fumanelli secured the third fastest time, just behind another 296 GT3, the number 74 from the same Swiss team, driven by Fran Mateos Rueda, who finished in second place.

Qualifying 1. In the first qualifying session, held in the morning, the best of the eight Ferrari 296 GT3s taking part in this round of the Road To Le Mans was the number 74 of Fran Mateos Rueda, who thanks to a time of 3:55.813 will start from the front row, in second place, just ahead of teammate David Fumanelli (3:55.920). Fourth place went to the number 51 Ferrari 296 GT3 driven in the session by Alessandro Balzan. Sixth place for the number 23 of Biogas Motorsport with Marc Carol Ybarra, eighth the number 80 of AF Corse of Michele Rugolo and ninth the other car from the Piacenza-based team, the number 88 of Riccardo Agostini. Tenth position for the number 57 Ferrari 296 GT3 of Kessel Racing with Lars Kern, while the number 82 of AF Corse with Emmanuel Collard qualified eleventh.

Qualifying 2. In the second round, setting the starting grid for Race-2, Frederic Jousset in the Kessel Racing number 12 Ferrari 296 GT3 secured the fastest time, and will have the advantage of getting the race underway from pole position. Fourth best time for Josep Mayola Comadira in the number 23 Ferrari 296 GT3 of Biogas Motorsport. Seventh was the number 52 of AF Corse with Matthew Kurzejewski placing in front of the number 57 of Kessel Racing with Orey Fidani. In eleventh to thirteenth place were the number 74 of Kessel Racing and the numbers 80 and 82 both of AF Corse. The third car of the Piacenza-based team, the number 88, will start from fifteenth place.

The two 60-minute races are scheduled this evening from 6.30 p.m. and Saturday morning at 10.35 a.m.