Podium in Silver Cup for Ferrari at Kyalami 9 Hours

Midrand, South Africa 24 novembre 2019

A Ferrari claimed a podium finish in the Silver Cup at the Kyalami 9 Hours in South Africa, 37 years since the circuit last hosted an endurance race. The 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau, crewed by Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and David Perel, closed in 16th position overall and third in the Silver Cup. The race took place in perfect weather until night fell and the skies opened. After that, the rain was so heavy that the Safety Car came out and stayed on track for two hours. The German team celebrated a podium finish after a solid race that included a comeback from 21st place in qualifying. The second Ferrari on track, the 458 Italia GT3, won the Nat class. The car of Pablo Clark Racing driven by Kishoor Pitamber, Leonard Charles Thompson and Michael Stephen, crossed the finish line in 21st overall, testifying to the continuing competitiveness of Maranello's naturally-aspirated berlinetta.