Bowmanville, 21 May 2016 – While his win streak in the Pirelli World Challenge season came to an end, Martin Fuentes drove his no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia to a strong second place in Saturday afternoon’s PWC race at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park behind the Wright Motorsports Porsche of Michael Schein.
Race-long battle.
Starting in second position in the GT-A class, Fuentes jumped into a race-long battle for the top spot from the drop of the green flag. Maximizing the straight-line speed of the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3, Fuentes had opportunities to make a pass for the lead. But with a solid lead in the championship to protect, he waited for the right opportunity to pass on the challenging CTMP circuit – which unfortunately didn’t come before the checkered flag waved. With his second place, Fuentes improved again on his championship lead in GT-A.
Race-2.
The overall race was won by the other Wright Motorsports Porsche driven by Patrick Long. Fuentes will start Sunday’s race again from second position. The race will be streamed live at world-challenge.com
at 3:00 PM ET.