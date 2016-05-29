29 maggio 2016

Lakeville, 29 May 2016 – From pole position, Martin Fuentes drove the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia to victory in the Pirelli World Challenge GT-A class on Saturday afternoon. Always in the lead. Fuentes led most of the weekend’s first race, held Friday afternoon before losing the lead in the closing stages. But by setting the quickest lap of the race in the GT-A class, Fuentes captured pole position which he held onto during the opening lap of Saturday’s race. Able to put two GT-class cars between him and the rest of the GT-A field, Fuentes led the race from start to finish – winning by just under two seconds. The overall race went to Alvaro Parente’s K-Pax Racing McLaren. The perfect eight. The win is Fuentes’ eighth victory of the season, and grows his points advantage in the GT-A class to 292 points after 11 of 20 races in the season. The next round of the Pirelli World Challenge will be June 23-26 at the famous Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.