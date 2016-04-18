18 aprile 2016

Long Beach, 17 April 2016 - The Pirelli World Challenge race held on Sunday morning would bring more success for Ferrari at Long Beach. Martin Fuentes scored his fifth straight GT-A victory in the no. 07 HUBLOT / Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia. Fuentes, who had qualified a very strong seventh overall, had to battle back through the field and to retake the GT-A lead after being pushed wide at the start of Sunday’s race. With five wins in five races, Fuentes enjoys a dominant lead in the GT-A championship standings. Bill Sweedler drove the no. 11 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia as high as third place in GT-A before retiring from the race. The next Pirelli World Challenge event will be this coming weekend at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.