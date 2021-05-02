The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 courtesy of the Hella Pagid team - Racing One made its season debut, earning runner-up position in the Sp9 Am category at the 62th Eibach ADAC ACAS Cup, part of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS). In Sp9 Pro, sixteenth place went to Octane 126, while WTM powered by Phoenix crossed the line nineteenth.

Sp9 Am. Hella Pagid - Racing One’s flag bearers Christian Kohlhaas, Stephan Köhler and Mike Jäger - taking to the track in that order - made an authoritative defence of their second place from the morning’s qualifying session throughout the entire 4-hour race which was interrupted on two occasions by accidents which would eventually lead race authorities to cut the event short. The race itself saw Hella Pagid - Racing One drivers waging battle early on, before positions eventually stabilized, with the Ferrari defending the place of honour without any major issues, increasingly edging away from the most immediate pursuers to round off a steadily measured performance with a podium finish.

Sp9 Pro. The Sp9 Pro class proved to be a demanding race for both Ferrari entries. The #26 belonging to Octane 126 with Björn Grossmann, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig, relegated ten positions on the grid due to a penalty, was forced to go on the chase throughout the race. Starting from 21st spot, the crew were able to pull back various positions to eventually cross the final finish-line in 16th position.

The Ferrari #22 of WTM powered by Phoenix, with the crew made up of Georg and Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Daniel Keilwitz, got off to a fine start and were holding seventh position after almost an hour of racing, as well as taking good advantage of the driver swap. However, as the race progressed, the German squad struggled to keep pace and gradually dropped the order to finish 19th.

The Nürburgring Endurance Series championship will be back on track for the third round of the season on June 26 for the 52nd edition of the Adenauer ADAC Rundstr Trophy.