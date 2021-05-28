Nielsen all set for the Esports GT Pro Series at Paul Ricard

After the third place achieved in the opening round of the Esports GT Pro Series held at Monza, over recent weeks Nicklas Nielsen has been preparing the second race of the virtual championship alongside other drivers from the Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team. The Danish driver, who will take to the track aboard Iron Lynx's 488 GT3 Evo 2020, has been training with the Prancing Horse team champions involved in simulator challenges and, over the weekend in France, will also be able to rely on the advice from David Tonizza, Giovanni De Salvo and Brendon Leigh, present for the occasion at the Paul Ricard circuit.