Misfortune puts the brakes on the Ferraris in Thailand

Good performances from the three Ferraris on track in the second round of the Thailand Super Series season at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, hampered only by a run of bad luck.

Race 1. Singha Motorsport Team Thailand, fresh from the triumphant first round held a fortnight ago, fielded three Prancing Horse entries for the event. In GT3 class, Piti Bhirombhakdi and Kantasak Kusiri arrived as leaders of the overall standings and took eighth place in qualifying aboard the Ferrari 488 GT3. Further ahead on the grid, in fifth position, was the other 488 GT3, crewed by Voravud Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam. In GTM class, lying third in the general standings, was the Ferrari 488 Challenge of Natthapol-Tin, fifteenth overall on the start-line.

After a smooth getaway, the duo of Ferrari 488 GT3s attempted to climb the order with a series of overtaking manoeuvres, but in a bid to make it onto the podium, Piti-Kantasak lost control of the car and ended up against the protective barriers. After a lengthy Safety Car intervention while track safety conditions were restored and the driver-change window by now closed, the second Ferrari 488 GT3 experienced an issue that forced it back into the pits before withdrawing from the race.

Finally, a steady showing from the #45 Ferrari 488 Challenge earned an eleventh-place overall finish at the chequered flag, seventh in GTM class.

Race 2. While Piti-Kantasak’s #34 Ferrari failed to make the start-line due to the damage incurred in the incident earlier in Race 1, the 488 GT3 of Voravud-Carlo started second on the grid, producing a very consistent opening stint, battling with the frontrunners and registering the race’s fastest lap. After the pit-stop, however, the Singha Motorsport Team Thailand entrant dropped several positions, before staging a late comeback which allowed the car to snatch fifth place.

Another upbeat race for the #45 488 Challenge, the third Prancing Horse car on track, which got the race underway from the final grid position after not having recorded any timed laps in qualifying, nevertheless managed to post a convincing seventh place in GTM class at the end of the hour-long race.