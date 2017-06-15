15 giugno 2017

Le Mans, 14 June 2017 - The Michelin Le Mans Cup is coming to the place from which it takes its name, with a record number of drivers on track, including six at the wheel of a Ferrari. This is the second round of the championship but it is the 2017 season debut for all three Ferrari crews, after 2016 when Aleksey Basov and Victor Shaytar triumphed in the 488 GT3 of SMP Racing. Tight-knit couple. Claudio Schiavoni and Deborah Mayer will be at the wheel of car no. 93 car of Kessel Racing. The pair, who are also a couple in normal life, will endeavour to put in a great performance after discovering the Circuit de la Sarthe last season when the Ferrari Challenge Europe was the support race for the 24 Hours. Spirit of Race. Two other Ferraris will be competing under the banner of Spirit of Race. Ferrari 488 GT3 no. 94 will be crewed by Belgium's Patrick Van Glabecke and Martin Lanting, who usually do battle in the GT Sports Club championship, while no. 95 458 Italia GT3 will be in the hands of Switzerland's Christoph Ulrich and Italy's Maurizio Mediani. Programme. After the first free practices on Wednesday, the programme includes another free practice session and then qualifying at 1:30 pm and 14:05 pm. Race-1 is scheduled for 5:30 pm while Race-2 kicks off at 11.30 am on Saturday, a few hours before the 85th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.