296 LMGT3 on the second row at the Lone Star Le Mans

The two Ferrari 296 LMGT3 cars from Vista AF Corse will start from the second and third rows at the Lone Star Le Mans, the sixth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, thanks to the times set by François Heriau in the number 55 and Thomas Flohr in the 54.

As stipulated by the regulations, the two Bronze-licensed drivers took centre stage during the qualifying session, contested on the afternoon of Saturday, 31 August on a dry track with very hot conditions: 33°C air temperature and 53°C track temperature. Fourth and eighth place finishes allowed the number 55 and 54 cars to advance to the Hyperpole, where the top ten cars compete for pole position.

In the decisive session, François Heriau, who shares the cockpit of the number 55 296 LMGT3 with Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera and Simon Mann, stopped the clock at 2’06”001, securing third position, 414 milliseconds behind the number 27 Aston Martin, which will start from pole. Meanwhile, Thomas Flohr in the 54, shared with the Prancing Horse manufacturer’s official driver Davide Rigon and Francesco Castellacci, set his best lap at 2’06”312, 725 milliseconds off the pole position, in a very tight session where the top eight cars were separated by just over a second.

The Lone Star Le Mans, returning to the calendar after more than four years, will be contested over six hours and will kick off at 1 p.m. local time on Sunday, 1 September.