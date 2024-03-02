Positive debut for the Ferrari 296 LMGT3s in Qatar

The first race of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season at the Lusail International Circuit concluded positively for the Vista AF Corse-run Ferrari 296 LMGT3s.



During the 1812 KM race in Qatar, the number 54 and 55 crews secured fifth and seventh positions respectively. Official Ferrari drivers Davide Rigon and Alessio Rovera consistently held positions in the Top 3 during the fourth and fifth hours of the race, demonstrating exceptional performance throughout. The driver from Varese, behind the wheel of the #55 car, also recorded the fastest lap with a time of 1:53.529, achieved during the final stint on lap 279, amidst dropping temperatures on the asphalt of 25°C and an atmospheric temperature of just 19°C.



Thomas Flohr, at the wheel of the 296 LMGT3 alongside Davide Rigon and Francesco Castellacci, delivered an outstanding performance during his two stints. Consistently holding top positions, he surged up to second place during the sixth hour of the race.



At the chequered flag, the teams had completed 297 laps in a gruelling race that forced them to adapt to changing temperatures and asphalt conditions. Encouraging signs for the #55 crew of Rovera-Mann-Heriau, who will be all set to face the next round of the FIA WEC scheduled at the Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola with the 6 Hour.

