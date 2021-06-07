Iron Lynx take second and third place at Le Castellet

Double podium for Iron Lynx in the Le Mans Cup race held at Le Castellet, France. The #8 488 GT3 Evo 2020 driven by Rino Mastronardi and Logan Sargeant and the #9 of Doriane Pin and Sarah Bovy concluded round two of the series in second and third place.

Upheaval. The final result was, however, overturned by the race stewards’ decision to demote the #92 Porsche, due to Robert Renauer’s failure to respect the driving time limit, in spite of having finished in first place.

The race, which had also seen the AF Corse Ferrari crewed by Stephane Tribaudini and Franck Dezoteux in command, eventually fifth past the chequered flag, saw some delightful battles between the Ferraris and Porsches at various stages of the race, highlighting the fine performance of rookie Sargeant and also Doriane Pin. Meanwhile, seventh final place went to Ken Abe and Matteo Cressoni in the second AF Corse-run 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

The runner-up spot in France, means Rino Mastronardi takes the lead of the general standings on 45 points compared to the 40 of Nicolas Leutwiler, while the two ladies from Iron Lynx achieve their first podium of the season at Paul Ricard.

Schedule. The third round of the Le Mans Cup is scheduled at Monza on 10 July, ahead of the highly anticipated Road to Le Mans race.