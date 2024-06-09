Le Mans, 24 Hours to Win: Vista AF Corse

Long associated with Ferrari, for the 2024 season the Vista team has entered a closer relationship with AF Corse, the Maranello manufacturer’s historic partner in closed-wheel racing, particularly in the FIA WEC. The Vista AF Corse team will take part in the entire world championship season with two Ferrari 296 LMGT3s.

The team. Born from the passion and determination of Thomas Flohr, founder and owner of the Vista private aviation company, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, the Swiss team has competed in the World Endurance Championship since 2017, claiming several victories with Prancing Horse cars. This partnership with AF Corse led to the founding of the Vista AF Corse team at the end of 2023.

Number 54 crew. This is Ferrari number 54’s fourth consecutive appearance in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the first with the 296 LMGT3, which debuted in the current World Championship season. Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci, the 2011 Euro GT3 champion, have been a regular pairing in a Ferrari since 2017. This is the Swiss driver’s eighth appearance in the most important endurance race, always with Maranello cars. Since 2023, Prancing Horse official driver Davide Rigon has joined the established pairing. This year’s race marks his eleventh appearance in the La Sarthe circuit ‘marathon’.

In 2023, the trio, at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE, finished third in the overall standings in the FIA WEC. The crew of car number 54 has been the fastest Ferrari at Le Mans for the past two years in the LMGTE Am category.