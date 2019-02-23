James Calado in front row at Sepang

The Ferraris of Car Guy and Spirit of Race finished second and third in qualifying for the 4 Hours of Sepang, the final race of the Asian Le Mans Series.

Family fight. James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi, crewmates at the wheel of the 488 GTE in the FIA WEC, competed for pole position with extremely fast and close times. James Calado was gunning for the pole that would have clinched the title for Car Guy but had to settle for second place in the GT3 class with a time of 2:03.513. Alessandro Pier Guidi came third for Spirit of Race in a time of 2:03.650. The Italian driver was the fastest in the last free practice session before qualifying.

A must-see. Pole position went to Dries Vanthoor. The four-hour race sets off on Sunday at 12 pm local time and will decide the various class titles, including the GT3 in which the 488 GT3s will be competing. The Ferrari crew of Calado, Cozzolino and Kimura only need to finish the race to take the winner’s laurels.

[playlistembed4me id="0db625e0-c434-4ce2-bde2-b7bb9ec3cc5c"]