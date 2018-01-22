22 gennaio 2018

Maranello, 22 January 2018 - Ferrari dominated the two Constructors’ divisions of the Italian GT Championship. It beat Lamborghini in the Super GT3 standings, while vanquishing Porsche in the Trofeo Nazionale GT3. The Prancing Horse also won a number of Drivers’ titles, although the overall Super GT3 slipped through the fingers of defending champion Stefano Gai in the chaotic final weekend at Mugello. Driving the 488 GT3 of Black Bull Swiss Racing, Gai raced with Mirko Venturi and Michele Rugolo and won the two races at Imola, the second at Monza and Mugello and the first at Vallelunga but missed out on the title by 12 points. Ferrari finished first in other races, with Matteo Malucelli and Eddie Cheever III on the 488 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini 27 Network in Race-1 at Monza and in the first race of the final round at Mugello. The car of Easy Race also took the winner’s laurels in Race-1 at Mugello with Niccolò Schirò and Marco Cioci. Ferrari MP1 Corse and Simone Niboli (paired first with Nicola Benucci and then with Lorenzo Bontempelli) secured the GT3 title with two victories at Misano and Mugello and then in Race-1 at Imola, Vallelunga and in the final one again at Mugello. Also noteworthy were GT Cup class victories for Lorenzo Baccarelli and Luigi Ferrara in the two races at Misano and the first at Vallelunga. Finally, Japan’s Motoaki Ishikawa secured second place in the Pirelli Tyres Cup and, driving the 488 GT3 of the AF Corse, recorded wins in Race 2 at Imola, Race-1 at Monza and twice at Vallelunga.