Campagnano di Roma, 9 September 2016 - The circuit of Vallelunga will see the Italian GT Championship resume from the summer break this weekend. The Italian series will kick off its final half of the season with the fifth round that will see 36 cars on track. The fight for the various titles is still wide open with several contenders fighting each other.

In Super GT3 class the fight is between the Mapelli-Albuquerque Audi and the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Mirko Venturi and Stefano Gai (entered by Black Bull Swisse Racing). These two crews are divided by a mere five points and the Vallelunga race could easily upturn things. A strong player of the past season, Niccolò Schirò will be back to the championship on the Ferrari 488 GT3 run by Easy Race and will share the wheel with Ferdinando Geri.Uncertainty is the word for GT3 class as six crews are within 30 points. Leading the field are Luca and Nicola Pastorelli (Porsche by Krypton Motorsport) that enjoy a seven points lead on the Ferrari 458 Italia of Federico Leo and Eddie Cheever III (Scuderia Baldini 27 Network), winners of Race-1 at Mugello.Classification is quite short also in the category reserved for the one make series configuration. The fight is between Benvenuti-De Marchi (Lamborghini by Imperiale Racing), Sauto-Zanardini (Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO by Duell Race) and Carlo and Lino Curti (Porsche by Ebimotors). The entry list sees another Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO of Duell Race: the one of Romani-Deodati.The schedule of the fifth racing weekend of the season includes two qualifying sessions for SUPER GT3 and GT3 on Saturday (from local 8,20 to 9,10), while GT-Cup class from 10,10 to 11. The two races will follow in the afternoon at 14,15 (SUPER GT3 and GT3) and 16,15 (GT-Cup). Race-2 SGT-GT3 will follow on Sunday (10,50) and race-2 for GT-Cup at 15,25. All races, run on the length of 48minutes + 1 lap will go live on Raisport2 (S.GT3-GT3) and AutomotoTV (GT-Cup) as well as in web streaming at www.acisportitalia.it/GT