18 marzo 2017

Sebring, 18 March 2017 – The green flag has flown for the 65th running of the 12 Hours of Sebring. On the opening lap, both Ferrari 488s in the field made jumps through the field. In GT-LeMans, Giancarlo Fisichella went from ninth position to sixth in then no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE. In GT-Daytona, Christina Nielsen advanced from 10th position to eighth in the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3. Watch Live: The race is being streamed live for international audiences on IMSA.tv and domestically on the FOX Sports Go app.