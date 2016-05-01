01 maggio 2016

Salinas, 30 April 2016 – Scuderia Corsa’s Ferrari 488 GTE has captured the GT-LeMans pole position at Laguna Seca. As the checkered flag flew during Saturday afternoon’s 15-minute qualifying session, Daniel Serra crossed the finish line with a time good enough to propel the no. 68 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE from second to the pole position. It was the first pole position for the Ferrari 488 GTE in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the second worldwide for the car since its debut. The other car. Qualifying in fifth position in GT-LeMans was Toni Vilander in the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE. Vilander will share the car with Giancarlo Fisichella. Fisichella and Vilander scored the first podium for the Ferrari 488 GTE at the previous GT-LeMans round in Long Beach. GT-Daytona. In the GT-Daytona class, Christina Nielsen narrowly missed a second pole position on the day for Ferrari as she drove the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 to second position in the qualifying session behind the Porsche of Team Seattle/Alex Job Racing of Mario Farnbacher and Alex Riberas. Nielsen and her teammate, Alessandro Balzan, won the previous GT-Daytona round at the 12 Hours of Sebring. IMSA will hold a pair of races on Sunday, May 1. The first will feature the GT-LeMans class and will be broadcast live at 2:00 PM ET on FOX Sports 1. The second race, featuring the GT-Daytona class, will be broadcast live at 6:30 PM ET on FOX Sports 2.