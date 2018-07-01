01 luglio 2018

Watkins Glen, NY (30 June 2018) – Jeff Segal qualified sixth in the GT Daytona class on Saturday at Watkins Glen International to lead a three-car Ferrari contingent contesting Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. GT-Daytona Segal ran a best lap of 1:44.812-seconds in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, just 0.313 seconds off of the pole time. Stepping in as a substitute for 2016 and 2017 IMSA champion Alessandro Balzan, Segal will be joined in Sunday’s endurance race by Cooper MacNeil and Gunnar Jeannette for Round 5 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class. “The car is really good!” said Segal. “We’ve had such a strong weekend and have been at the top of the sheets quite a lot and remained in the top three for most of the practice sessions. The car is very good and we are in good shape. It’s just disappointing to be P6. But then you look at how tight the three or four cars ahead of us are, if you sneeze then that will make all the difference! We have what we need for the race. There is no reason we shouldn’t or can’t aim for the podium come tomorrow.” Bill Sweedler qualified 15th in the No. 64 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 with a lap of 1:47.360-seocnds. He will be joined in the race by Townsend Bell and Frank Montecalvo. Squadra Corse Garage Italia is also competing in the race, which serves as Round 3 for the Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup. Francesco Piovanetti will line up on the 8th row after setting a time of 1:47.481-seconds in the No. 51 Ferrari 488 GT3 that will be co-driven by Ozz Negri and Daniel Serra. Sunday’s Schedule Competitors have a 20-minute warm-up at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, with the Sahlen’s Six Hours taking the green flag at 9:45 a.m. Live flag-to-flag coverage on FS1 begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.