28 settembre 2016

Braselton, 28 September 2016 – Ferrari is on the verge of adding another chapter to its rich history of motorsports success in North America at this weekend’s Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. The final round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Petit Le Mans will cover 1000 miles or 10 hours of racing, whichever comes first. Scuderia Corsa drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen have amassed a 32-point lead in the GT-Daytona drivers’ championship, and by meeting their respective minimum drive time in Saturday’s race, they will secure the championship. Jeff Segal will join them for the fourth time this season, after helping them win at the 12 Hours of Sebring and Six Hours of the Glen. Ferrari GT racers have driven to the 2007 ALMS GT2, 2012 and 2013 GRAND-AM GT, and the 2015 IMSA GT-D championships. Risi Competizione are hoping to reverse the bad fortune that has plagued their 2016 season, having not been rewarded for the race-winning pace that the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE has displayed. Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander will be joined by James Calado this weekend. A second Ferrari 488 GTE will compete in the GT-Le Mans class this weekend, with the return of the no. 68 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE. Andrea Bertolini, Daniel Serra and Alessandro Pier Guidi will be the driver lineup. Also up for grabs is the North American Endurance Cup. The four round championship is made up of IMSA’s four longest events – Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans. In GT-Daytona, Balzan, Nielsen, and Segal are in third position, two points behind the championship leader. In GT-Le Mans, Scuderia Corsa’s Pier Guidi and Serra as well as Risi Competizione’s Fisichella and Vilander have a mathematical shot at the championship. Petit Le Mans will be broadcast on Saturday, October 1 on FOX Sports 1 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET and FOX Sports 2 from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET. The race will also be streamed in its entirety for international audiences on IMSA.tv and on the FOX Sports Go app for domestic audiences. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts.