Maranello, 6 July 2017 – This week represents a fast turnaround for the Scuderia Corsa team, and the no. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3. In Sunday’s Six Hours of the Glen, Alessandro Balzan, Matteo Cressoni and Christina Nielsen teamed to drive the Ferrari to second in GT-Daytona and the victory in the North American Endurance Cup. With that same car, Balzan and Nielsen will take to the track this Friday as practice begins for Sunday’s Sportscar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park outside of Toronto, Ontario. Leaders. By finishing in second position at Watkins Glen, the Scuderia Corsa drivers extended their podium streak to five straight races and propelled themselves into the GT-Daytona championship lead after six races in the championship. Previously. Ferraris have visited victory lane numerous times in endurance racing at CTMP including a victory for the F333 SP in 1997, three straight for Risi Competizione and the 430 GTC from 2006 to 2008, and one for the 458 Italia with Extreme Speed Motorsports in 2012. The first ever win came in 1961 thanks to Bob Grossman in a 250 GT Berlinetta. In last year’s IMSA race at CTMP, Risi Competizione finished seventh in GT-LeMans class while Scuderia Corsa finished in fourth position in GT-Daytona. Schedule. Sunday’s Sportscar Grand Prix from CTMP will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 at 12:00 PM ET, with live streaming for international audiences and live radio available at imsa.com. Qualifying will be streamed live on Saturday at 11:55 AM ET at imsa.com.