04 luglio 2018

Bowmanville, 4 July 2018 – Moving from Watkins Glen to Mosport Park, Ferrari will race at a historic Formula One venue for the second time in two weeks as IMSA stages Sunday’s SportsCar Grand Prix at CTMP. Scuderia Corsa will campaign the No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 in Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race on the 10-turn, 2.459-mile layout, the sixth race of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season for the GT Daytona competitors. Looking for the podium. Ferrari will be represented in the 12-car GTD field by the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 driven by Cooper MacNeil and Jeff Segal. MacNeil is fourth in the GTD point standings – trailing third place by just eight points – with his season best finish to date of second in the Twelve Hours of Sebring. Segal continues to substitute for Alessando Balzan, who is recuperating from a minor medical procedure. MacNeil and Segal are coming off a seventh-place finish in Sunday’s Six Hours of The Glen, finishing only 11 seconds behind the class winner after a massive comeback. They ran as high as second on two occasions, with their run hindered by a minor pit fire shortly after the midway point. Rich History. Then known as Mosport Park, the venue first hosted the Canadian Grand Prix in 1967, and held the event eight times through 1977. The race was traditional paired back-to-back with Watkins Glen, which hosted the U.S. Grand Prix from 1961 through 1980. Weekend Schedule. Friday’s schedule feature two one-hour sessions for GTD competitors, beginning at 11:45 a.m. and 4:05 p.m. ET. Saturday opens with a one-hour combined practice at 8:30 a.m., with a 15-minute GTD qualifying session set for 12:10 p.m. Sunday’s race takes the green flag at 2:05 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on a same-day delay Sunday on FS1, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.