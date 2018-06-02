02 giugno 2018

The no. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 of Cooper MacNeil (Hinsdale, Ill.) and Jeff Segal (Miami, Fla.) will start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix from the seventh position on the GT-Daytona grid for Saturday’s 100-minute race. GT-Daytona MacNeil and Segal, who has stepped in for Alessandro Balzan, who is on site but still recovering from a minor medical procedure, shared the driving duties during a busy Friday schedule of practice and qualifying. Scuderia Corsa gave MacNeil the call for qualifying on the 2.3-mile, 14-turn island street circuit as the American racer posted a 1:30.282-second flyer to claim seventh on the GT-Daytona grid. "I was happy with my qualifying effort," MacNeil said. "I was able to get up to speed quickly this morning and felt good in the car after the first session. The team worked the data and improved the set-up for second free practice. The qualifying session was cut short due to the threat of weather and unfortunately there were two mistakes during my fastest lap, one of which was my fault. Both mistakes cost about three-tenths, so we would have been P5. Bummed for the team. We'll get them tomorrow!" "The WeatherTech Ferrari is working well," Segal said. "It is always a challenge here at Detroit, because there is a lot of bumps and different track surfaces, which makes set-up tricky. This morning the car was good and gave us confidence. In the second session we found some more speed and ran P2. Cooper did a great job to get us on the fourth row. Track position is very important here. A few tenths makes all of the difference. He has done a great job this year getting the most out of the car." The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Detroit Grand Prix will be televised live on FS2 (FoxSports2) starting at 12:30 p.m. on June 2.