18 luglio 2017

• Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen lead GT-Daytona championship in Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 • Ferrari leads GT-Daytona manufacturer championship • Northeast Grand Prix features GT field as weekend headliner July 18, 2017 (Englewood Cliffs, N.J.) – Lime Rock Park, home of this weekend’s Northeast Grand Prix, offers up a unique challenge for Scuderia Corsa and the other GT-class teams in the IMSA Sportscar Championship. The circuit is the shortest on the IMSA schedule, measuring 1.5-miles long. The short laps puts extra pressure on the drivers to deal with traffic as well as extra pressure on the pit crews to execute pit stops as quickly as possible because of the added danger of going down a lap during each stop. The Northeast Grand Prix will feature only the GT-LeMans and GT-Daytona classes of the IMSA Sportscar Championship, allowing the teams to focus more on their direct competitors without interference from the Prototype classes. Scuderia Corsa drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen will arrive at Lime Rock Park leading the GT-Daytona points championship in the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3. Dating back to the second race of the season at Sebring, Balzan and Nielsen have finished on the podium in six straight races, recording a third-place finish at the most recent race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park near Toronto, Ontario. With those results Balzan and Nielsen have established an eight-point lead in the title and Ferrari has moved into the lead of the GT-Daytona manufacturer championship. The Northeast Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 on Saturday, July 22 at 3:00 PM ET and shown again on Sunday, July 30 at 11:30 AM ET on FOX Sports 1. Qualifying will be streamed live on Friday, July 21 at 5:05 PM ET.