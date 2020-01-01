Maranello 01 gennaio 2020

Ferrari enjoyed a perfect end to the 2019 season in the IMSA with the Petit Le Mans triumph of James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra in the GTLM class, at the wheel of the 488 GTE of Risi Competizione. After finishing second in the 24 Hours of Daytona, the opening race of the series, the team returned for the final round, where it won convincingly. Only the Ferrari of Scuderia Corsa competed in the entire championship, driven by Cooper MacNeil and Toni Vilander in the GTD class. Despite an excellent podium at the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Balance of Performance that restricted the competitiveness of the 488 GT3 in the early races made for a challenging season. However, from Watkins Glen onwards MacNeil and Vilander produced some consistent results with three podiums that earned them fifth place in the overall standings. In the Endurance Cup, on the other hand, the title was lost by just one point.