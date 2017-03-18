18 marzo 2017

Sebring, 18 March 2017 – The opening portion of the 12 Hours of Sebring saw the two Ferraris advance through the field. GT-LeMans. All three of the Risi Competizione drivers cycled through the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE in the race’s first three hours. Giancarlo Fisichella battled forward at the start before Toni Vilander and then James Calado got behind the wheel. After three hours, Calado was running in third position in the Ferrari. GT-Daytona. Christina Nielsen logged roughly three hours at the wheel of the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 to start the race, advancing as high as fifth position before turning thecar over to Matteo Cressoni just before the three-hour mark of the race. Cressoni was also in third position in his Ferrari at the three-hour mark of the race.