Hockenheim hosts exclusive Club Competizioni GT programme

Ferrari Racing Days hosted a new event at the Hockenheim circuit for the exclusive Club Competizioni GT programme, which allows Prancing Horse clients to take to the track in the cars that have made racing history over the last thirty years. Here, Matt Griffin and Duncan Cameron drove Spirit of Race’s Ferrari 488 GT3 to victory and second place on this track in 2019 in the two races of round one of the International GT Open. More recently, in 2021, Liam Lawson finished runner-up in Red Bull AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in Race-2 of the penultimate round of the DTM. The same year saw another second place for Scuderia Praha’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with Matúš Výboh, Josef Král and Dennis Waszek at the 12H Hockenheimring in the 24H Series championship.

Fourteen cars featured over the weekend. The twelve eligible Club Competizioni GT models included two 488 GT Modificatas. This was the most powerful car, breaking the limits set by the technical and sporting regulations of GT championships to exploit the full potential of the 488 GT3s. Alongside the Modificatas were four 458 Italia GT3s, an F430 G, a 348 GT Competizione, and six 488 GT3s.

However, the excitement was not confined to the track action in the various sessions over the three days in Germany. There was also an intense programme of events and exclusive services for participants only.