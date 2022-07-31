Ferrari leading 24 Hours of Spa with eight hours to go

James Calado, at the wheel of Iron Lynx’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020, led the Spa 24 Hours on the stroke of the sixteenth hour, one lap before his pit stop. The British driver moved ahead after his rivals’ stops but currently lies fourth. Daniel Serra sits in ninth, having held eleventh with eight hours to go. The Brazilian replaced Davide Rigon, who had previously suffered a drive-through for a Full Course Yellow infringement.

The number 71 Ferrari had moved into fourth by mid-race. After a superb performance so far, the Iron Dames’ crew lead the Gold Cup, one lap ahead of their nearest rival. The AF Corse crew’s race in the class, further back in the standings, has not been trouble-free. The Italian team’s second car is third in the Pro-Am class, with Alessio Rovera clocking 2:17.480, currently the fastest lap time.