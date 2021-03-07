Pole position for Ferrari in the AM class at Sonoma

AF Corse Ferrari drivers led the Am class in their respective groups in Saturday morning’s qualifying at Sonoma Raceway for the opening round of the 2021 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS season.

Americans Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald posted the fastest Am laps in their 15-minute sessions, co-driving the No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo.

RACE ONE QUALIFYING

Saada led the Am class in the opening session with a lap of 1:41.223, putting him on the pole for the Saturday race. He will start and drive until his scheduled stop when the 10-minute pit window opens at approximately the 40-minute mark of the race. Per SRO Motorsports America rules, teams must spend a minimum time on pit road while refueling, changing tires and making the driver change. He will be gridded 13th in the 14-car field.

Saada had a heavy impact with 10 minutes remaining in Friday’s opening practice, forcing the team to spend the rest of the day making repairs.

RACE TWO QUALIFYING

Conrad Grunewald was the fastest Am competitor in the second qualifying session, which set the grid for Sunday’s event, with a best lap of 1:38.875. He will start the race and turn the Ferrari over to Saada during the pit window. He will start 12th overall in the 14-car field.

RACE SCHEDULE

Saturday’s 90-minute Race 1 will take the green flag at 2:45 p.m. PT. The Sunday event will start at 1:15 p.m. PT.