Maranello 17 marzo 2020

The pre-season test session of the International GT Open set for the Paul Ricard circuit on 20 and 21 March, has been postponed. The organisers, GT Sport, took the decision due to the spread of COVID-19. It follows the postponement of the Barcelona event on 6 and 7 March. The organisers also announced that they have alternative plans to maintain the number of events on the calendar for each series should the situation continue.