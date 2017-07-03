03 luglio 2017

Maranello, 3 July 2017 - The two races of the fourth round of the International GT Open 2017 yielded three podiums for Ferrari teams and confirmed Prancing Horse drivers at the summit of the standings. Race-1. The first race of the weekend, held on Saturday, saw Mikkel Mac Jensen and Miguel Ramos take second place in the Pro class (third overall). However, it was not the hoped for result because the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race, in the lead five minutes from the end, was embroiled in an accident with the lapped car of FF Corse. The resulting spin gifted victory to the Lamborghini of Imperiale Racing crewed by Thomas Biagi and Giovanni Venturini. In the Am class Alex Moiseev and Davide Rizzo took third with the 488 GT3 of Kaspersky Motorsport. Race 2. Mac Jensen and Miguel Ramos starred again on Sunday to pick up another important second place for the championship in a race won by the BMW of Teo Martin Motorsport driven by Victor Bouveng and Fran Rueda. Mac Jensen and Ramos top the championship standings along with Biagi and Venturini. In the Pro-Am class Marco Cioci and Piergiuseppe Perazzini only picked up four points in Budapest, but the same also went for their nearest pursuers Rob Bell and Shaun Balfe. The two Italians of AF Corse still lead the championship four lengths ahead of their rivals. In the Am class, Alex Moiseev and Davide Rizzo are third, two points behind Alexander Hrachowina and Martin Konrad. The championship now stops for the summer break, with the next round at Silverstone over the first weekend of September.