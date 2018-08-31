31 agosto 2018

Maranello - The 2018 International GT Open resumes this weekend after the summer break on one of the world’s most iconic track in the world: Silverstone. The racing fans will enjoy a 25-car grid with six Ferrari cars. The situation. With six races to go to the end of the season, nothing is done in any of the title battles. In the overall standings, Mikkel Mac (Luzich Racing) has a 10-point advantage over the Team Teo Martín Motorsport pair of Fran Rueda and Andrés Saravia. The Dane, again associated with reigning FIA WEC GT World Champion, Alessandro Pier Guidi (with whom he has obtained his 3 wins so far), will attempt to increase his advantage on a track that should suit well the Ferrari 488, but the BMW should also perform well at Silverstone and Rueda-Saravia will seek a second seasonal win. Both contenders can count on the support of their team mates, with Marco Cioci and Brazilian star Daniel Serra again on the other Luzich Racing car that won at the Hungaroring, and Juan Cruz Álvarez-Lourenço Beirão Da Veiga on the other BMW eager to clinch their first success. Also racing in the Pro class Daniele Di Amato will want to give a second win to the RS Racing Ferrari, which lies only 26 points behind the leaders in the standings. Pro-Am. In Pro-Am class there will be no less than 12 cars on track at Silverstone, with many aspiring to class victory. Luzich Racing will have the No. 71 car in this class crewed by Alexander West and Michele Rugolo and two more Ferrari cars will be competing in the green colors of Rinaldi Racing. On the No. 33 car there will be Daniel Keilwitz and Steve Parrow. Rinat Salikhov and David Perel will be on the 333 car. Schedule. Race-1 will be on Saturday at 15.15. Race -2 is on Sunday at 13.45. The races will be available on the series’ website.