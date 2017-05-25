25 maggio 2017

Francorchamps, 25 May 2017 – The International GT Open series moves to the legendary circuit of Spa-Francorchamps for the second round of the season with five Ferrari 488 GT3s in the Pro, Pro-Am and Am classes competing for four Maranello customer teams. Crews. The Pro class will see the car of Spirit of Race in the hands of Portugal’s Miguel Ramos and Denmark’s Mikkel Mac Jansen. Three Ferraris will compete in the Pro-Am class. The AF Corse team car will be driven by Marco Cioci and Piergiuseppe Perazzini while on the FF Corse team’s car there will be Johnny Mowlem and Ivor Dunbar. On the third car entered in this class Andrea Caldarelli, one of the stars of the Blancpain GT Championship, will be pairinig China’s Fu Songyang in the SF Racing 488 GT3. In the Am class there will be the comeback of the Kaspersky Motorsport 488 GT3 in the hands of Davide Rizzo and Alex Moiseev. Programme. Qualifying takes place at 11:30 on Saturday while Race-1 will kick off at 16:45. On Sunday qualifying is 9.45 and Race-2 at 14:15. Ferrari has won almost 100 races at Spa-Francorchamps, the last at the beginning of this month, when Davide Rigon and Sam Bird beat all the rivals on the 488 GTE of AF Corse team in the FIA World Endurance Championship.