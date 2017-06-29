29 giugno 2017

Maranello, 29 June 2017 – The 2017 season of British GT Cup continues this weekend. The fourth round takes place at Silverstone, with three races on Saturday and Sunday. The four classes will see three Ferrari cars representing two teams racing in two different categories. GTC. In the GTC class two 458 Challenge EVOs will represent the FF Corse team of Anthony Cheshire. Car no. 14 will be crewed by Graham Lucking and Leyton Clarke, a driver who has experience in continental series such as the International GT Open. Car no. 16 sees Laurent De Meeus and British GT champion, Jamie Stanley at the wheel. GTO. The GTB class will see Gary Eastwood competing in the 458 Italia GT3. The car is entered by G-Cat Racing Team and will be challenging the cars of four different manufacturers for victory. Ferrari has won at Silverstone in almost 100 occasions. The first win came in 1950 thanks to Alberto Ascari on the Scuderia Ferrari 166 MM. The most recent were one week ago in the Britcar Championship when Ferrari teams collected six different wins in three races. Programme. Three races are scheduled for the weekend. The first will start on Saturday at 2:15 pm GMT (3:15 pm CET), while the second will start at 5:30 pm GMT (6:30 pm CET). Sunday will see the third race starting at 4 pm GMT (5 pm CET).