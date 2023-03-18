Green flag at 12 Hours of Sebring

The 71st running of the 12 Hours of Sebring got underway at the historic circuit under warm and humid conditions. After the usual pre-race festivities, the packed field of cars took the green flag promptly at 10 a.m. (local time). Ferrari participates with one 296 GT3 entered in the GTD Pro class and three in the GTD category which includes crews made up of professionals and gentlemen. Immediately there was drama as a car in the LMP3 category spun in very first corner. The GT field followed closely behind but thankfully all were able to avoid the stricken prototype and continued on. After it became clear that that car would not be able to immediately rejoin the action, the first full course yellow flag was called to neutralize the field.

GTD Pro. Risi Competizione started off well in the GTD category with Ferrari factory driver Daniel Serra behind the wheel of the No. 62 Ferrari 296 GT3. After qualifying in fifth in the category, Serra initially lost out in the drama around the opening corner, but the Brazilian driver was able to surge back and now runs in fourth place.

GTD. The drama in the first corner was even more disruptive for the Ferraris in the GTD category, though all were able to make it through without issue. Ferrari Factory Driver Alessio Rovera leads the GTD challenge in the 023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3, currently running in fifth in the category. The No. 47 Cetilar Racing car and the No. 21 AF Corse car are currently running line astern in 9th and 10th positions with Gorgio Sernagiotto and Simon Mann behind the wheel of their respective cars.