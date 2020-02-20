Four Ferraris chasing title in final act of ALMS

The final round of the Asian Le Mans Series set for this weekend at the Buriram circuit promises to be very exciting. Four Ferraris will line up for the four-hour endurance mini-marathon on the Thai track, all in with a chance of winning the title that also secures entry to the next 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Car Guy. Reigning champions Car Guy are just three lengths behind Yusaku Shibata and Yuya Motojima who, after their victory secured in the finale at Sepang, lead the group on 49 points. Given the overlapping with the WEC, Takeshi Kimura will be joined by Côme Ledogar along with Mikkel Jensen who will replace Kei Cozzolino. After the tricky Malaysian race, where they anyway took pole position, the Japanese team aims to exploit the potential of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 that they deployed for the first time only a week ago.

HubAuto Corsa. Having just missed out on victory in the final seconds at Sepang HubAuto Corsa will be after revenge, with Tim Slade replacing Davide Rigon, also present at the WEC round in Texas. The Australian driver will have Marcos Gomes and Liam Talbot as teammates and will try to help the Brazilian, currently on 46 points, to hunt down the title.

Spirit of Race. The trio of Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri Jr and Daniel Serra, here taking the place of Alessandro Pier Guidi, will crew the only non-Evo version of the 488 GT3. The Swiss team has made consistency its strong point, also finishing on the podium in the Malaysian race. Their 42 points and third position in the standings leave room for optimism.

T2 Motorsport. Indonesia's T2 Motorsport is the only team fielding the same trio of drivers involved in the previous races. David Tjiptobiantoro, Rio Haryanto and Christian Colombo, 19 lengths behind the leaders, are not out of the title running. However, they will need to secure their first victory of the season and hope for some severe slip-ups by their rivals.

Appointments. The last act of the ALMS includes qualifying from 4:35 pm to 4:50 pm local time on Saturday, and the race on Sunday, which kicks off at 11:45 am and concludes at 3:45 pm.