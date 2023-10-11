Four Ferraris at the start of the Petit Le Mans

Ferrari takes a strong effort in both GT classes to the 10-hour finale for the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Road Atlanta, fielding four teams with seven factory drivers including 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado using the Ferrari 296 GT3 – a car which made its debut in international competition at the season-opening Daytona 24 Hours.

AF Corse and Risi Competizione each prepared a Ferrari 296 GT3 for the GT Daytona Pro category, with Triarsi Competizione and Cetilar Racing competing in GT Daytona.

AF Corse fields the crew of factory drivers Calado and Miguel Molina, together with Simon Mann, in the number 61 Ferrari 296 GT3. Houston-based Risi Competizione will have Le Mans winner Alessandro Pier Guidi joined by fellow factory pilots Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon in the No. 62 Ferrari 296 GT3.

The team is a five-time winner of Petit Le Mans, most recently in 2019 when Pier Guidi and Serra co-drove with Calado. Risi won the inaugural Petit Le Mans in 1998, with Wayne Taylor, Eric van de Poele and Emmanuel Collard sharing a Ferrari 333 SP.



In GTD class, Antonio Fuoco leads the pairing for the No. 47 Cetilar Racing 296 GT3, joining Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sernagiotto. This is the same lineup that captured class honors for the team in the 2022 12 Hours of Sebring.

Triarsi Competizione has factory driver Alessio Rovera joining Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina in the No. 023. Scardina and Triarsi captured the GT World Challenge America Am title in 2022.

The 26th edition of Petit Le Mans is set to take the green flag at 11:40 a.m. ET on Saturday (local time).

