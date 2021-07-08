Four Ferraris at Monza for the Le Mans Cup

The Temple of Speed is all set to host round three of the Le Mans Cup championship, where four Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will be among a packed starting grid for the decisive test as the season heads towards its climax: The Road to Le Mans, scheduled for 21 August.

The Iron Lynx team, fielding two Ferraris at Monza, will have to do without Rino Mastronardi, leader in the general standings, who will be replaced in the #8 car by fellow countryman Gabriele Lancieri, who will share the wheel with Paolo Ruberti. In the second Iron Lynx #9 car will be the all-female crew of Doriane Pin and Sarah Bovy who, in their championship debut on the Paul Ricard circuit, succeeded in taking the lowest step of the podium.

AF Corse will line up their #51 machine with a crew of Ken Abe and Matteo Cressoni, third in the general standings on 27 points, while in the second Piacenza team #61 Ferrari will be Gino Forgione, plus a second driver yet to be named.

Schedule. The free practice sessions for the third round of the Le Mans Cup championship are scheduled for 9th July at 11.15 and 17.40. Saturday 10th July gets underway with qualifying at 12.30 before the two-hour race starting at 17.00.