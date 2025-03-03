Five 296 LMGT3s at 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025

Five Ferrari 296 LMGT3 cars will compete in the production-based car class in the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Automobile Club de l’Ouest’s entry list for the fifth round of the FIA WEC season includes three Prancing Horse entries plus the two Vista AF Corse crews contesting the entire season.

The Circuit de la Sarthe event on 14–15 June will feature François Heriau, Simon Mann, and Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera, alongside Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, and the other official driver Davide Rigon at the steering wheel of Vista AF Corse’s number 21 and 54 Ferraris, respectively.

The Ferrari 296 LMGT3 cars on the starting grid will include Kessel Racing’s number 57 entry – with Takeshi Kimura and Prancing Horse official driver Daniel Serra, as listed in today’s announcement – Richard Mille AF Corse’s number 150, crewed by Custodio Toledo, Ferrari official driver Lilou Wadoux, and Riccardo Agostini, and Ziggo Sport Tempesta’s number 193 driven by Jonathan Hui, Christopher Froggatt, and Eddie Cheever III.

The Maranello-based manufacturer could field as many as seven cars in the LMGT3 class: the entry list also includes GR Racing’s number 86 and JMW Motorsport’s number 66, entries as reserves with Michael Wainwright and Scott Noble as the respective lead drivers.

The 499P cars will compete in the Hypercar class of the classic Le Mans endurance marathon, as they will throughout the entire world championship season: the number 50 and 51 entries from the official Ferrari – AF Corse team, crewed by Antonio Fuoco-Miguel Molina-Nicklas Nielsen and Alessandro Pier Guidi-James Calado-Antonio Giovinazzi, respectively, along with AF Corse number 83, featuring the Maranello-based manufacturer’s official driver Yifei Ye alongside Robert Kubica and Phil Hanson.