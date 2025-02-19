Ferrari’s official driver programmes for 2025 Endurance races

Ferrari has unveiled the programme for its official drivers, who will compete in the 2025 endurance racing season. This year, the Prancing Horse will appear in the most prestigious international championships. One of the main developments is the AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors team’s participation in the entire GT World Challenge Europe season with the 296 GT3 numbers 50 and 51 in both the Endurance and Sprint Cup.

WEC. The official Ferrari – AF Corse team will again field its 499P cars in the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship, with the Maranello-based manufacturer retaining Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen at the steering wheel of car number 50, and Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and Antonio Giovinazzi in number 51. Ferrari official driver Yifei Ye will drive the number 83 499P alongside AF Corse teammates Robert Kubica and Phil Hanson.

On the world championship stage in the class for production-based cars, Davide Rigon and Alessio Rovera will remain in the 296 LMGT3s. Rigon will share the number 54 car with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci, while Rovera will be in the number 21 with Simon Mann and François Heriau.

IMSA. Following the season debut at the 24 Hours at Daytona, Daniel Serra will contest the entire championship season in the GTD class with Conquest Racing, driving in both Sprint and Endurance rounds.

Among other official drivers, Davide Rigon will be in the spotlight in the GTD Pro class, driving the DragonSpeed team’s Ferrari 296 GT3 in all Endurance Cup races.

Rovera and Calado will also return to action in the GTD class of the Endurance Cup with Triarsi Competizione. The Italian will compete in all races, while British driver Calado will appear at Watkins Glen, Indianapolis, and the season finale at the Road Atlanta circuit.

Fuoco will continue the season with Cetilar Racing. Pier Guidi and Lilou Wadoux will race with AF Corse, although the French driver will not participate in the Indianapolis round.

Nielsen will feature in the Endurance Cup’s LMP2 class, competing in the prototype category.

GT WC Europe. The Prancing Horse will appear in both the Endurance and Sprint Cup of Europe’s premier production-based racing series with AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors. Fuoco will drive the number 50 car in all five endurance races alongside Arthur Leclerc and Eliseo Donno. Leclerc and Thomas Neubauer will line up for Sprint Cup duties. The Ferrari 296 GT3 number 51 will feature Pier Guidi in the Endurance Cup events – at Paul Ricard, Monza, Spa, Nürburgring, and Barcelona – alongside Rovera and Vincent Abril. The latter two drivers will also complete a full-season campaign by racing in the Sprint Cup.

AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors returns to the GT WC Europe stage following the extraordinary results of the 2024 season, which concluded in the Endurance Cup with the Team and Drivers’ titles. Pier Guidi and Rovera secured the latter, sharing the 296 GT3 number 51 with Rigon, who had skipped the Italian round at Monza due to a clash with an IMSA event.

Andrea Bertolini (AF Corse) and Davide Rigon (Rinaldi Racing, except for the last race of the season) will also compete in the Endurance Cup’s continental series.

Other championships. Several official drivers for the Maranello-based manufacturer will participate in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS). In the LMGT3 class, Rigon will represent AF Corse in the 296 LMGT3 number 51, while Wadoux will make her ELMS debut with Richard Mille AF Corse in the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 50, except when the weekends clash with her Super GT commitments. Molina and Serra will line up for rounds on some of Europe’s most iconic circuits with Kessel Racing.

Meanwhile, Alessio Rovera will continue his experience in the ELMS series with an LMP2 class prototype.

Thomas Neubauer will take part in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, the classic German endurance race, on the weekend of 21-22 June. The Frenchman will also appear with the team Realize Kondo Racing with Rinaldiin the four preparatory rounds of the NLS, including the qualifying race over the last weekend of May, ahead of the 24 Hours on the iconic Nordschleife.

In Japan, Lilou Wadoux will continue to drive the Ponos Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 in the Super GT series, participating in all rounds held at the country’s most prestigious circuits. The twenty-three-year-old French driver will embark on her second consecutive season in the highly competitive Japanese championship, following a historic podium finish at the Sugo 300 km in September 2024