Ferrari unstoppable in GT World Challenge Silver Cup

Ulysse de Pauw and Pierre Alexandre Jean claimed a splendid victory in the Silver Cup for AF Corse in Race-1 of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Sprint Cup at Zandvoort. AF Corse also scored a one-two in the Pro-Am class.

Silver Cup. After posting the best time in class, third overall, Ulysse de Pauw moved up a position in the first few laps, allowing him to manage the race pace to the best of his ability until the compulsory pit stop, which came with just under thirty-four minutes to go. The Belgian driver handed over the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 to teammate Pierre Alexandre Jean, who crossed the finish line in fourth place overall, first in the Silver class. He did this after some tough battles, first with Niederhauser and then Haase, aided by the entry of the Safety Car, which compacted the group fifteen minutes from the end. The crew of the number 53 Ferrari pulled off another outstanding performance, their fourth win in five races so far.

Pro-Am Cup. AF Corse bagged a one-two in the class for professional and gentleman drivers, with Costantini-Sbirrazzuoli first under the chequered flag at the wheel of the number 21 488 GT3 Evo 2020, followed by Bertolini-Machiels in the number 52 twin. The race’s plot line made it easier for the two Ferraris after the leading McLarens withdrew, but the Maranello cars still deserved credit for putting pressure on their rivals. Stefano Constantini, replacing Hugo Delacour in this race, thus climbed the podium’s top step alongside Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, who is now just 4.5 points behind the championship leaders, Patryk Krupinski and Christian Klien, who were third today behind Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels. The tried and tested Italo-Belgian duo earned important points in a ranking where they now stand fifth, 24.5 lengths behind the leaders.

Race-2 will start tomorrow at 2pm local time.