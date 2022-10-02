Ferrari take pole at the 3 Hours of Barcelona

With a combined time of 1'44''558, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Fuoco and Alessio Rovera claimed the pole position at the 3 Hours of Barcelona, final round of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS and the final act of the Endurance Cup. The Italian trio at the wheel of the Iron Lynx-run Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 sealed the pole position with a 3-millisecond margin over the runner-up.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: “I am happy, all three of us had a great qualifying session. I think in the end we were not the fastest in the session, but the crew proved to be the strongest and most well-balanced, so on average we are ahead of everyone. The race? Three hours is a long time, we will try to do our best to help Antonio win the championship. We are aware that it is not easy, because this afternoon will be warmer and in these conditions we are never favourites over our rivals, but we will give it a shot. In the meantime we start from first position, then we'll see.”

Antonio Fuoco: “I think it was a positive qualifying session, considering where we were yesterday in free practice, but we know that in the race we struggle a little more than usual on this track. We definitely start from a good position, but we have to stay focused and do our best. We are all super motivated.”

Alessio Rovera: “The first step has been taken. Here, starting from pole position is very important because overtaking is very difficult. The car in the two qualifying laps was running very well, although in the race because of the warmer temperature, where we suffer more, it will be tougher. We will do our best to help Antonio win the Drivers' title.”