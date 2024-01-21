Ferrari slowed by traffic at Roar before 24

With the eighth time overall, sixth in the GTD class, Albert Costa was the best of the Ferrari drivers to qualify for the 24 Hours of Daytona, the great early-season classic taking place next weekend. Fifth place for Daniel Serra, twelfth overall, in the GTD Pro class.

The session, characterised by a red flag being shown after a few seconds that, although it did not stop the stopwatch, prevented the cars from taking to the track, took place with low temperatures (27°C the asphalt, 12°C the air) and a light wind that did, however, favour a cloud-free sky.

Once back under green flag conditions, the clock was reset to 7 minutes 37, leaving the last five minutes of the session a vibrant fight for pole position. With 33 drivers packed into 1"8, a significant role in the result was also played by traffic, which prevented the Maranello cars from fighting for pole position.

GTD Pro. Daniel Serra, Risi Competizione's designated qualifying driver, posted a time of 1'44"831, copying Perera's Lamborghini performance to the nearest thousandths, but lagging 449 thousandths behind pole man Priaulx, in a Porsche. The Brazilian will start from fifth in class, twelfth overall.

GTD. Albert Costa, in the 296 GT3 of Conquest Racing, stopped the clock at 1'44"722, 228 thousandths from the best result in class, obtained by Thompson in a Lexus. For the Spaniard, sixth in class coincides with eighth overall. Behind him will be Antonio Fuoco, in the Cetilar Racing Ferrari, author of a time of 1'44"811, while Alessio Rovera, defending the colours of Triarsi Competizione, closes in eighth place - thirteenth overall - 34 hundredths from the best performance. With a time of 1'45"041 Miguel Molina qualified the 296 GT3 of AF Corse in eleventh place.