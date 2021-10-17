Ferrari set to start at pole for the Indianapolis 8 Hour

Alessandro Pier Guidi set the fastest overall time in the Pole Shootout for the Indianapolis 8 Hour contest with a 1:33.456, besting his nearest competition by only five hundredths of a second. Qualifying was an impossibly tight affair, with the top four cars separated by only one tenth of a second when the checkered flag flew at the end of the final qualifying session.

Overall. The contest between the no. 51 and 71 AF Corse Ferraris proved to be tight from the first qualifying sessions in the afternoon when each of the three drivers in both cars took their turn to set a lap time, the average of which was used to see who would make it to the top 15 for the super pole shootout. In those sessions, it was the no. 71 Ferrari that held the upper hand, finishing fourth compared to 8th for the no. 51. But in the pole shootout, Pier Guidi could not be topped, though Antonio Fuoco did his best in the no. 71, missing out by only a tenth of a second. He will start the 8 hour contest from the second row in 4th.

Am. The team of the no. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will start on the pole of the Am category, but from the 25th spot overall. As the team did not crack the top 15, the average time of its three drivers was used to set its starting position. Mark Kvamme led off the proceedings in the first session, followed by Jean-Claude Saada in the second. Both encountered session interruptions which certainly hampered their ability to clear traffic and build heat in the Pirelli tires. Connor Grunewald rounded out the lineup and also had the fastest time of the trio with a 1:35.300.